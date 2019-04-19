Overview

Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Heywood works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.