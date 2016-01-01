Overview

Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Yamamoto works at OHANA EYE CENTER in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Wahiawa, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.