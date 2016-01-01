Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Locations
Hawaii Eye Clinic Inc.1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1910, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 943-7000
Hawaiian Eye Center606 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Directions (808) 621-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447465869
Education & Certifications
- USC
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.