Overview

Dr. Izumi Cabrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Cabrera works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.