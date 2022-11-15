Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obokhare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD
Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Texas Tech Physicians1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
How was your appointment with Dr. Obokhare?
Took a lot of time to explain treatment well down to drawing pictures.
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fdtn
- Case Western University Hospital Of Cleveland
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- WORCESTER STATE COLLEGE
- General Surgery
