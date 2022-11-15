See All General Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Obokhare works at Texas Tech Physicians - Surgery in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Tech Physicians
    1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 351-3777
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2022
    Took a lot of time to explain treatment well down to drawing pictures.
    — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437354784
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clin Fdtn
    • Case Western University Hospital Of Cleveland
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    • WORCESTER STATE COLLEGE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obokhare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obokhare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obokhare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obokhare works at Texas Tech Physicians - Surgery in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Obokhare’s profile.

    Dr. Obokhare has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obokhare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Obokhare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obokhare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obokhare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obokhare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

