Dr. Izak Reischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Izak Reischer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Reischer works at
-
1
Dr. Ts Pediatrics Pllc11206 71ST RD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-8585
- 2 7238 113th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-6200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Awesome Dr and staff. We are new to the area and needed same day appointment, Dr. Reischer's office made it happen. Higher recommend them.
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Flemish and French
- 1063545523
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
