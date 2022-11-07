Dr. Musial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izabela Musial, MD
Overview
Dr. Izabela Musial, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SWEDISH AMERICAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Musial works at
Locations
Advanced Clinical Practitioners LLC20823 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (602) 578-6442Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was such a blessing. Dr. Muscial is very knowledgeable, patient, kind, loving, an amazing listener, a humanitarian, gets to the point with a plan and attacks the issue at hand. A real GOD SEND!!!!! Thank you.
About Dr. Izabela Musial, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1659313070
Education & Certifications
- SWEDISH AMERICAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Musial accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musial works at
Dr. Musial speaks Polish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Musial. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.