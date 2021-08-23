See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicopee, MA
Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (13)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco works at RIVERBEND MEDICAL GROUP in Chicopee, MA with other offices in Enfield, CT and Springfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverbend Medical Group
    444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 594-3111
  2. 2
    Pioneer Valley Cardiology Associates Inc.
    701 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-6058
  3. 3
    Qc Medi-ma Dba Kimberly Quality Care
    2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 739-5676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Anxiety
Vertigo
Dizziness
Anxiety

Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972795102
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

