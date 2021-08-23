Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO
Overview
Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco works at
Locations
1
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
2
Pioneer Valley Cardiology Associates Inc.701 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6058
3
Qc Medi-ma Dba Kimberly Quality Care2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 739-5676
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krakowiak is an amazing doctor. She goes beyond you can expect.
About Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972795102
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.