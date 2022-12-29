Dr. Iyore James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyore James, MD
Overview
Dr. Iyore James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 250, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 841-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James seems to be very knowledgeable, and at the same time, puts you at ease. I’m very happy that my primary care doctor referred me to her.
About Dr. Iyore James, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043426158
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.