Overview

Dr. Iyore James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Surgical Specialists Of Charlotte, P.A. in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.