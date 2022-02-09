Overview

Dr. Iyad Saidi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Saidi works at Metropolitan ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.