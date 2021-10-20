Overview

Dr. Iyad Radwan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Al Mustansiriya University College Of Medicine , Baghdad , Iraq and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Radwan works at Radwan Medical Clinic in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.