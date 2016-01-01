Overview

Dr. Iyad Nader, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital of Brooklyn



Dr. Nader works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.