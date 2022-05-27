Dr. Jamali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyad Jamali, MD
Overview
Dr. Iyad Jamali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Jamali works at
Locations
Kadlec Inland Cardiology - Richland1100 Goethals Dr Ste F, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3272
Nicu888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is professional, knowledgeable, informative but most of all he is compassionate and thorough. I cannot praise him enough. I wish every doctor were like him
About Dr. Iyad Jamali, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144256181
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamali has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jamali speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamali, there are benefits to both methods.