Overview

Dr. Iyad Hijaz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Culpeper, VA.



Dr. Hijaz works at Neibauer Dental Care Culpeper in Culpeper, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.