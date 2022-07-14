Dr. Iyad Hijaz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hijaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyad Hijaz, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iyad Hijaz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Culpeper, VA.
Dr. Hijaz works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care15187 MONTANUS DR, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 215-4888Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Little River6546 Little River Tpke, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (703) 988-4443Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hijaz?
The Tech that was with him refused to give me nitrous oxide when requested. Then, when I had to go back the next day, the other Tech did not get the temporary cap back on right and I ended up with a very sore mouth and had to come back again. The doctor was very good.
About Dr. Iyad Hijaz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1992062277
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hijaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hijaz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hijaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hijaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hijaz works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hijaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hijaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hijaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hijaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.