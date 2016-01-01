Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnahhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS
Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1922428333
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Alnahhas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alnahhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnahhas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnahhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnahhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnahhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.