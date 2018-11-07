Dr. Edward Rydzak IX, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rydzak IX is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rydzak IX, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Rydzak IX, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rydzak IX works at
Center for Digestive and Liver Health LLC1139 Lexington Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 303-4200
Candler Hospital Incorporated5353 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-6000
Heart Care Bluffton1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 701, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 303-4200
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Dr. Rydzak is the best. He has the best bedside manner I've ever seen!
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rydzak IX has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rydzak IX accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rydzak IX has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rydzak IX has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rydzak IX on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rydzak IX. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rydzak IX.
