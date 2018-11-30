Dr. Iwona Sobczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iwona Sobczak, MD
Overview
Dr. Iwona Sobczak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Union Health Service- Out Patient1634 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 423-4200Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 2840 N Lincoln Ave Apt A, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 957-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor. I had amazing experiences with her. She was able to help me, when no one else could not figure out what was happening. Wish I found her earlier.
About Dr. Iwona Sobczak, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobczak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobczak speaks Polish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobczak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.