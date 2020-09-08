Dr. Iwona Podzielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podzielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iwona Podzielinski, MD
Dr. Iwona Podzielinski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Podzielinski works at
Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Doctor Iwona Podzielinski is the best doctor I’ve ever had and spoked to. She performed surgical procedure on me and I can't believe how amazing care she took. After the procedure she called me at home to ask how am I doing, and it was big pleasure to talk with her before my procedure. She explained all details about my issues and answered all questions and worries I had, while explaining what she’s going to do and describing expected results, effectively reducing my anxiety. She is most kind and sweetest doctor, and I would recommend her services to everyone. Thank you doctor Iwona. Elzbieta S.
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1144302720
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Indiana University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Podzielinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podzielinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podzielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podzielinski works at
Dr. Podzielinski has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podzielinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Podzielinski speaks Burmese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Podzielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podzielinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podzielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podzielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.