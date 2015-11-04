Dr. Iwei Huang, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iwei Huang, DMD
Dr. Iwei Huang, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
Gold Coast Orthodontics737 N Michigan Ave Ste 720, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 682-6584
Dr. Huang is very personable, and intelligent. It's a very, very busy practice. Receptionists double as dental technicians. That reminds me, there are typically two to three receptionists/bookkeepers/schedulers at the front desk. It would be welcome if they would aspire to project Dr. Huang's equanimity.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
367 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
