Dr. Ivy Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivy Shen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
Au & Shen Mds4211 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 353-4484
Ivy L Shen MD13 Elizabeth St Ste 704, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 941-8833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ivy Shen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
