Dr. Ivy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivy Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Premier Dermatology960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 449-4207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Excellent, had been a patient of Dr. Dennnholz on the same office for years and started seeing Dr. 2 years ago She is amazing in every way, profession, intelligent and interested. Couldn’t be happier with anyone.
About Dr. Ivy Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
- 1699947317
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University-Washington Hospital Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.