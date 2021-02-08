Overview

Dr. Ivy-Joan Madu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Madu works at Alan E Gorenberg MD Inc in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.