Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America, San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach
    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Halifax Health Brooks Rehabilitation - Physician Practice
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Baclofen Pump Therapy
Baclofen Therapy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Baclofen Therapy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Baclofen Pump Therapy
Baclofen Therapy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Chronic Pain
Electrodiagnostic Testing
Gait Abnormality
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma
Rehabilitation Therapy
Scoliosis Treatment
Spasticity Rehabilitation
Stroke Rehabilitation
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912412578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ponce University Hospital|University Hospital San Vicente De Paul
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Centro America, San Jose, Costa Rica
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

