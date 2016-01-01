Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America, San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
-
2
Halifax Health Brooks Rehabilitation - Physician Practice311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912412578
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Ponce University Hospital|University Hospital San Vicente De Paul
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America, San Jose, Costa Rica
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.