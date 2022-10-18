Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO is a Dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Summit Square Ctr Ste 201, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 987-5665
-
2
DeRosa Dermatology1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd # 201, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 542-0655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Derosa is not only thorough, she is informative and very pleasant. She made me feel very comfortable. The office staff is also friendly and if you have an issue, you don't have to wait forever fo an apt. As I nurse and patient, I HIGHLY recommend!
About Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083935084
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- Aria Health
- New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hofstra University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derosa has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.
