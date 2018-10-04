Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boydstun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD
Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Locations
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-3869Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 601-5771Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-3847Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sheridan Healthcare1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-9344
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
