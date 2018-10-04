See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Boydstun works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology in Weston, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology
    1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-3869
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5771
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-3847
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Sheridan Healthcare
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-9344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boydstun?

    Oct 04, 2018
    Great Doctor!
    — Oct 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boydstun to family and friends

    Dr. Boydstun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boydstun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD.

    About Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1285671628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivy Boydstun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boydstun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boydstun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boydstun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boydstun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boydstun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boydstun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boydstun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.