Dr. Safro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivor Safro, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivor Safro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 920 Frostwood Dr Ste 530, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-9390
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safro?
I had given up all hope of having a child after trying for many years with other doctors and a lot of chlomid, I consulted with Dr. Safro in 1975 for A few months. In April 1976 I gave birth to my first child shortly before Dr. Safari emigrated from South Africa to the US. I am forever grateful, thank you Dr. Safro.
About Dr. Ivor Safro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 68 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1073516464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safro speaks Dutch.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Safro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.