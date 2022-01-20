Dr. Ivor Percent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Percent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivor Percent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivor Percent, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their fellowship with Oncology/Hematology - Univ of AL - School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL
Dr. Percent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 766-7222Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Percent?
My husband was exposed to heavy amounts of Agent Orange when he served two tours in Vietnam. Unfortunately, these chemicals caused a tremendous amount of skin cancer to breakout throughout the years. Even more unfortunate is that these cancer cells ultimately ended up metastasizing into his lungs. We’ve never felt more blessed and fortunate to have found Dr. Ivor Percent through Florida Cancer Specialists. Dr. Percent took a very aggressive approach on his situation. Today, he is in remission and we hope to keep him in remission for years to come. Dr. Percent shared with us that several of FCS cancer patients are in remission for long periods of time. The new treatments and technology are saving lives. Dr. Percent is an advocate of R&D and continues to keep himself up to date on all new cures and medicines that help lengthen lives. Not only is Dr. Percent an extremely talented Oncologist, he is simply a great guy all around. His patients become part of his “family"
About Dr. Ivor Percent, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1619053998
Education & Certifications
- Oncology/Hematology - Univ of AL - School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Percent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Percent accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Percent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Percent works at
Dr. Percent has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Percent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Percent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Percent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Percent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Percent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.