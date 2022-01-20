See All Hematologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Ivor Percent, MD

Hematology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivor Percent, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their fellowship with Oncology/Hematology - Univ of AL - School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL

Dr. Percent works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte
    22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 766-7222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 20, 2022
    My husband was exposed to heavy amounts of Agent Orange when he served two tours in Vietnam. Unfortunately, these chemicals caused a tremendous amount of skin cancer to breakout throughout the years. Even more unfortunate is that these cancer cells ultimately ended up metastasizing into his lungs. We’ve never felt more blessed and fortunate to have found Dr. Ivor Percent through Florida Cancer Specialists. Dr. Percent took a very aggressive approach on his situation. Today, he is in remission and we hope to keep him in remission for years to come. Dr. Percent shared with us that several of FCS cancer patients are in remission for long periods of time. The new treatments and technology are saving lives. Dr. Percent is an advocate of R&D and continues to keep himself up to date on all new cures and medicines that help lengthen lives. Not only is Dr. Percent an extremely talented Oncologist, he is simply a great guy all around. His patients become part of his “family"
    Rick & Karen Wells — Jan 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ivor Percent, MD
    About Dr. Ivor Percent, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619053998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oncology/Hematology - Univ of AL - School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL
    Residency
    • Univ Of Al Hosp, Internal Medicine
