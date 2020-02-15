Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Nugent works at
Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6498Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Nugent was extremely thorough and informative. Addressed all my concerns and gave me proper guidance to keep on track to get back in the gym.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1689675928
- Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Harlem Hosp Ctr-Columbia U
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
