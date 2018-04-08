Dr. Ivor Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivor Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivor Kaplan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg - M.D. and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Magee Rosenblum Plastic Surgery400 W Brambleton Ave Ste 103, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions
Aesthetic Physicians PC Dba Sono Bello6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 100A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 216-1193
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the greatest doctor I trust him because he very sweet caring for his patients I would highly recommend him to anyone in my family
About Dr. Ivor Kaplan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912905852
Education & Certifications
- Christine Kleinert-U Louisv
- Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk - Plastic Surgery
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg - M.D.
- University Of The Witwatersrand In Johannesburg
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
