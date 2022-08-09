Dr. Geft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivor Geft, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivor Geft, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Geft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jason S Cohen MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 445E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-7537
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geft?
Dr Geft is a dedicated and caring physician. He is clearly well trained and is very thorough. He pays close attention, does not rush and instils a sense confidence in his patients.
About Dr. Ivor Geft, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1043271620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geft works at
Dr. Geft has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Geft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.