Overview

Dr. Ivor Geft, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Geft works at LA Digestive Health & Wllnss in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.