Dr. Ivonne Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivonne Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ivonne Ramirez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336339464
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.