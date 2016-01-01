Dr. Ivonna Floare, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivonna Floare, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ivonna Floare, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chesterfield, MI.
Locations
Aspen Dental50503 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield, MI 48051 Directions (844) 226-9949Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ivonna Floare, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floare accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.