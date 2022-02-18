See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ivona Percec, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ivona Percec, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Percec works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-7090
  2. 2
    PA Hospital of the University of PA Health System
    800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-3340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I had a mastectomy done in 2022 and it was a wonderful experience my surgeon and her team were on top of their game they really made me feel like family FTM top surgery was a success and it looks great if you put the work in and meet the surgeon half way your results will be Eminent
    Make. — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Ivona Percec, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1417013392
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivona Percec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Percec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Percec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Percec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Percec works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Percec’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Percec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Percec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Percec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Percec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

