Dr. Ivona Percec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Percec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivona Percec, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivona Percec, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Percec works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7090
-
2
PA Hospital of the University of PA Health System800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 662-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Percec?
I had a mastectomy done in 2022 and it was a wonderful experience my surgeon and her team were on top of their game they really made me feel like family FTM top surgery was a success and it looks great if you put the work in and meet the surgeon half way your results will be Eminent
About Dr. Ivona Percec, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1417013392
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Percec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Percec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Percec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Percec works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Percec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Percec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Percec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Percec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.