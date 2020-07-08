Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pestana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Pestana and Pestana, M.D., P.A.3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 201, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-8844
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Had Rhinoplasty surgery four years, and could not be more pleased. The staff and Dr. Pestana were more than pleasant and very knowledgeable. When I got my cast off, I would show up to his office, and the front office staff, would allow me to speak with Nancy and Dr. Pestana, without an appointment. Highly recommend this physician and office. I have sent five friends to have this procedure and everyone has been happy.
About Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Berkshire Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- University Of Cartagena, Cartagena Colombia
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pestana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pestana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pestana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pestana speaks French and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pestana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pestana.
