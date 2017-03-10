Overview

Dr. Ivo Alonso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med.



Dr. Alonso works at Ivo Alonso MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.