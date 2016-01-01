See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ivette Seda, MD

Dermatology
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Ivette Seda, MD is a dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. Dr. Seda is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center
    4727 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 880-0622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Ivette Seda, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225287576
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

