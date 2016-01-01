Dr. Seda accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivette Seda, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivette Seda, MD is a dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. Dr. Seda is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center4727 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 880-0622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Ivette Seda, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1225287576
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seda has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seda speaks Spanish.
Dr. Seda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.