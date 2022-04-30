Dr. Ivette Couret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivette Couret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivette Couret, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Couret works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Womens Care3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8060Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Capital Womens Care3023 Hamaker Ct Ste 210, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8060Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Capital Womens Care13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couret?
My former ob/gyn retired and I missed an annual appointment. I dreaded having to find a new doctor and the whole getting to know you routine. Dr. Couret and staff made the experience smooth and seamless and really seem to care about creating a good experience for the patient. So much so that I recommended Dr. Couret to two neighbors who are looking for a new ob/gyn.
About Dr. Ivette Couret, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1023082864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couret has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couret works at
Dr. Couret has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Couret speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Couret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.