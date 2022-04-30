Overview

Dr. Ivette Couret, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Couret works at CAPITAL WOMENS CARE in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.