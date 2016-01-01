Overview

Dr. Ives Tucker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tucker works at Unlimited Smiles Orthodontics, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.