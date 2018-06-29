See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Iven Young, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Iven Young, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Young works at Endocrine Associate of West Village in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Associate of West Village
    275 7th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 675-9332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Gastritis
Goiter
Gout
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
VAP Lipid Testing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Pain
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Iven Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720174717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Va Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iven Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Endocrine Associate of West Village in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    Dr. Young has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

