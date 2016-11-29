Dr. Ivelisse Santiago-Barouhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago-Barouhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivelisse Santiago-Barouhas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivelisse Santiago-Barouhas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sharyland Pediatric Center2130 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 580-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our Daugthers God mother recommended us to Dr. Santiago-Barouhas. The docotr was really nice and friendly, after taking my daugther to the quick care twice and just told me that it was only a viral infection which it was not, As soon as we took our Daugthe to Dr. Santiago-Barouhas she did everything the quick care did but went beyond the call of duty, she suggested us to admit our daugther to the hos[ital for observation and she was admitted for Rsv. and now she is good.
About Dr. Ivelisse Santiago-Barouhas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316154875
Education & Certifications
- U Chldns Hosp
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago-Barouhas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago-Barouhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago-Barouhas speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago-Barouhas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago-Barouhas.
