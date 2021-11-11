Overview

Dr. Ivelisse Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz works at Bay Area Womens Care in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.