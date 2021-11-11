Dr. Ivelisse Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivelisse Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivelisse Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Women's Care3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 447-7786
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. She takes her time with you and treats you as a person with questions about your life. She is gentle, professional, thoughtful and kind.
About Dr. Ivelisse Ruiz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578591061
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
