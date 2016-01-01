Overview

Dr. Ivelisse Rosa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Rosa works at Tri County Podiatry in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.