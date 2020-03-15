Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vagliarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Locations
Digestive Disease Center1408 Commercial Way, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-4455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vagliarsky is a very nice, professional and caring doctor. He creates a wonderful atmosphere for patients with his knowledge, experience, smile and laughter. I appreciate him a lot.
About Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vagliarsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vagliarsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vagliarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagliarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagliarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vagliarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vagliarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.