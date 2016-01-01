Overview

Dr. Ivara Esege, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Esege works at University Maryland Dermatology in Columbia, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.