Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM

Podiatry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Roth works at Champaign Dental Group in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    495 Old Newport Blvd Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-1147

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013942606
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ivar Roth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roth works at Champaign Dental Group in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roth’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

