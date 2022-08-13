Dr. Ivane Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivane Chua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivane Chua, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Chua works at
Locations
Infectious Disease7505 Osler Dr Ste 214, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I will start off with the office staff is very pleasant and easy to speak with. I did not wait at all. The doctor is very easy to speak with and is very informative but most importantly she listened to me in detail about what I was experiencing . Excellent bed side manner. She explained everything to me in detail along with showing me pictures. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ivane Chua, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922325760
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chua has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.
