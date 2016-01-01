Dr. Ivana Balic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivana Balic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivana Balic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Balic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Springs Dublin7625 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 717-1800
-
2
Beginning Kids Adventures5920 Wilcox Pl Ste E, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 569-9496
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balic?
About Dr. Ivana Balic, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386824167
Education & Certifications
- SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balic works at
Dr. Balic has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Suicidal Ideation and Marijuana Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Balic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.