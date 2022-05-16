Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Northwest Surgical Hospital and OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13904 QUAILBROOK DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 748-5950
- 2 920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5504
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Northwest Surgical Hospital
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best experience I could imagine, I never like my nose but was afraid to have surgery. I had a big bump and it drooped at the tip. Dr Wayne explained his plan and using his computer I saw a simulation of what I would look like without the bump, very cool. Surgery went well without too much pain but a lot trouble breathing for about three days. Now after 2 months I have a cute new nose and I even breath better than before
About Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University of Iowa
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
