Overview

Dr. Ivan Suner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Suner works at Retina Associates of Florida-Fletcher Ave in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.