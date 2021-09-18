See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Ivan Suner, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivan Suner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Suner works at Retina Associates of Florida-Fletcher Ave in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Florida-Fletcher Ave
    4444 E Fletcher Ave Ste D, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9078
  2. 2
    Griffin Rd
    814 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8119
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers
    1170 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9075
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Retina Associates of Florida
    602 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9077
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2021
    Dr. Suñer is truly the best eye doctor that I have ever had! I am a pretty tough woman but when it comes to my eyes I get very anxious and worried. He explains the procedures so thoroughly that it completely puts you at ease. Everyone on his staff has been so extremely kind to me. From the time you walk into the door until you leave, his staff makes sure that you are taken care of. I sincerely believe that if you visit this office you will be highly impressed. I recommend this clinic without hesitation.
    Sep 18, 2021
    About Dr. Ivan Suner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164522793
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami|University of Miami - Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Norwalk Hospital|Yale University Norwalk Hospital
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Suner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.