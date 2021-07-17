Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivan Spector, MD
Dr. Ivan Spector, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Ivan C. Spector MD PA3100 Weslayan St Ste 350, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 963-0769
Dr. Ivan Spector is a brilliant physician!!! My dad was "not feeling like himself" for several years. After consulting with several specialists including endocrinologists, neurologists, internists, and geriatricians no one could figure out what was wrong with my dad. He suffered from headaches, tremors, anxiety upon waking and gradually those symptoms would subside by the evening.. Dr Spector was able to diagnose my dad immediately. My dad is now feeling great!! The first time in years thanks to Dr. Spector. I highly recommend Dr. Spector he's the best!!!
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
