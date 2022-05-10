Overview

Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Samcam works at Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.